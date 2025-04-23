Before taking the mound at Angel Stadium in Anaheim this Friday, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes had a surreal, full-circle moment. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year, now in his second MLB season, met one of his childhood idols, Mike Trout, per Alden González on X.

Despite growing up in Orange County and watching Trout dominate from the stands, Skenes chose not to mention that during their brief chat. Instead, he kept it simple with a heartfelt seven-word takeaway.

“That was a cool moment for me.”

The moment wasn't just special. It was symbolic for a young pitcher who idolized greatness. Standing across from Trout was a quiet reminder of how far he has already come. From top draft pick, to MLB All-Star start, Skenes is now sharing the same field as the same legend he once admired.

Trout, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation, carries an unmatched legacy. A 3-time AL MVP, 11-time All-Star, and nine-time Silver Slugger, the Angels outfielder has defined excellence for over a decade.

For Skenes, meeting someone of that stature wasn't just a personal milestone. It was a defining moment early in his young but dominant career.

Skenes, drafted first overall in 2023, burst onto the scene with a lights-out rookie season that saw him post a 1.96 ERA and rack up 170 strikeouts. He made history as the first number one overall pick to start an MLB All-Star Game as a rookie, a feat that solidified his superstar trajectory.

Now, in his sophomore campaign, he's still dealing, boasting a 2.87 ERA across five starts. The Pirates are gearing up to face the Angels, but Skenes has already claimed a win this week, earning respect from a player who shaped his path.

The moment highlighted just how far he's come and how bright his future looks. No matter how legendary Skenes becomes, this moment will remain unforgettable.