The Pittsburgh Pirates are experiencing the emotional moments that come with having higher expectations this season. However, manager Derek Shelton and the team announced that Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller, and the rest of the Pittsburgh staff will receive some help in the form of David Bednar.

Pittsburgh announced that they are recalling Bednar from Triple-A to rejoin the team. The former All-Star closer returns to help anchor a bullpen that needs his presence. Skenes, who has garnered extremely high praise, and the rest of the Pirates' starting pitchers have been let down by the bullpen throughout the season.

Getting Bednar back is a big help for Shelton as he tries to find a way to secure wins. The former All-Star struggled to start the regular season, but is extremely talented. Bednar notched 20 or more saves in each of the last two seasons. He is a veteran that brings stability to the back end of the Pirates' pitching staff.

Skenes and Co. are faltering out of the gates in 2025. They are last in the NL Central and face an uphill climb to re-enter the playoff discussion. However, they have a lot of time to get things back on track, and Bednar's return helps a lot.

Trades are a great way for teams off to tough starts to re-invigorate players and change their vibe. The Pirates are a team who could find themselves searching for a switch, and one NL contender could have what the Pirates need to add.

Skenes is emerging as the team's leader alongside Keller, acknowledging that the slow start is on the players, not the team. However, it is much easier to say that you need to play better than to actually do it in the MLB.

For now, getting Bednar back in the building presents an opportunity for the Pirates to begin turning their year around.