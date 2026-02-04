The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger to a minor league contract on Wednesday, the team announced. Clevinger received an invite to spring training as well.

The Clevinger signing comes amid rumors linking the Pirates to free agent starter Framber Valdez. Pittsburgh has been linked to a number of notable free agents this offseason — including Eugenio Suarez who recently signed with the Cincinnati Reds — but the Pirates have been unable to make a big splash yet.

At the very least, it is encouraging to see the Pirates making an effort to improve their roster around Paul Skenes. Bringing in a star such as Valdez would unquestionably help the ball club.

Pirates sign veteran Mike Clevinger

As for Clevinger, the right-handed hurler is set to join the Pirates after spending the past few years with the Chicago White Sox. Clevinger struggled in 2025, pitching to a 7.94 ERA across eight outings. All of his appearances came in relief after he had primarily worked as a starter for most of his career. Despite his underwhelming 2025 performance, Clevinger has recorded a career ERA of 3.55.

At 35 years old, Clevinger is looking for a bounce back season. Pittsburgh is taking a chance on him. Perhaps the veteran pitcher will figure things out with the team. He will need to perform well in spring training to earn a big league roster spot, however.

Meanwhile, Pirates fans will continue to closely monitor the team's interest in Valdez. Signing Valdez would give the Pirates another ace as the team looks to make a competitive run following years of mediocrity.