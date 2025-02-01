The New York Mets have been in talks with the San Diego Padres about a potential trade for right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease. However, a deal seems unlikely because the Padres are asking for a high price, according to Will Sammon of the New York Times.

The Padres, who already made a significant trade by sending All-Star outfielder Juan Soto to the New York Yankees in 2023, are expected to want either proven major-league players or a top-tier prospect package in return. Unlike the Chicago White Sox, who traded Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox for a package full of prospects, the Padres are still trying to compete. So, they are more likely to ask for major-league talent rather than just prospects for the future.

The Mets have a farm system ranked 15th by Keith Law of The Athletic, with some promising players, but trading away top prospects like right-hander Brandon Sproat and infielder Luisangel Acuna could weaken their future depth. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has been hesitant to trade away prospects for a player who would only help in the short term. Cease, who will earn $13.75 million in 2025, will be a free agent after the next season. This means any team trading for him would only get one year of his services.

The Mets’ rotation is already looking good with Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, David Peterson, and Clay Holmes. They also plan to use a six-man rotation when possible. While adding Dylan Cease could give the Mets more depth, the cost to trade for him may be more than they’re willing to pay.

Another possible trade could involve the Padres taking on Starling Marte’s expiring contract in exchange for a smaller prospect package, such as infielder Jett Williams and a second-tier pitcher like Blade Tidwell. However, there is no sign that San Diego is willing to make that kind of trade.

Cease, who's 29, had a strong 2024 season, finishing with a 14-11 record, a 3.47 ERA, 1.067 WHIP, and 224 strikeouts in 189 1/3 innings. He also finished second in the 2022 AL Cy Young race with a 2.20 ERA and 227 strikeouts in 184 innings, though he did lead the league in walks (78). His 2023 season wasn’t as good, with a 4.58 ERA, 79 walks, and a league-high 14 wild pitches, but he bounced back in 2024.

Cease’s durability is a major advantage. He has started at least 32 games and struck out over 200 batters in each of the past four seasons. But with the Mets' current rotation and the Padres' high asking price, the chances of this trade happening seem slim. Unless the Padres lower their demands, Dylan Cease may stay with San Diego or be traded elsewhere before the deadline.