After troubles with injuries and a PED suspension earlier in his career, Fernando Tatis Jr. is once again one of the top young players in baseball, and he anticipates making his World Baseball Classic debut in 2026 with the Dominican Republic, even though it is not official at the moment.

“They haven't made it official, but there's really good talks out there,” Fernando Tatis Jr. said, via Dennis Lin of The Athletic. “It's a matter of me staying healthy the rest of the season, putting everything that's more important in front, and then we'll see how that goes.”

Tatis did not participate in 2023. He planned to play in 2023, but was deemed ineligible after his 80-game suspension. When it comes to what the World Baseball Classic means to Tatis, he said it is right behind winning a World Series.

“Man, it's just behind winning a World Series,” Tatis said. “Representing my country, playing right next to my Dominican fellows is something that I cherish, something that I always wanted as a kid. Definitely looking forward to it.”

It would be a surprise if Tatis is left off of the Dominican Republic roster for the World Baseball Classic. His father, Fernando Tatis Sr., has been announced as the hitting coach for the team in 2026.

The Dominican Republic roster is always one of the most stacked rosters in the World Baseball Classic. Tatis would fit in well in the outfield, as he is a platinum glove right fielder. He would presumably join his Padres teammate, Manny Machado, who has been on the Dominican Republic roster in the past and is expected to participate once again.

It will be interesting to see what the Dominican Republic roster looks like come the start of the World Baseball Classic in 2026. In the meantime, Tatis hopes to bring a World Series to San Diego with the Padres.