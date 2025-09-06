The San Diego Padres’ rotation has taken another hit, as the club announced Friday afternoon that left-handed starter Nestor Cortes has been placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to September 4) with left biceps tendinitis.

Cortes appeared to sustain the injury during his most recent start on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, where he surrendered six runs on seven hits, including four home runs, while issuing three walks in just 2.1 innings. That outing was his shortest and most difficult since joining San Diego.

The injury compounds what has already been a difficult season for the 30-year-old southpaw. After being acquired at the 2025 trade deadline from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfield prospect Brandon Lockridge, shortstop prospect Jorge Quintana, and cash considerations, Cortes hasn't been able to find consistency.

In six starts with San Diego, he has logged 26.1 innings with a 5.47 ERA, a 21:13 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a WHIP above 1.5. His lone standout performance came on August 23 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he delivered six scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Cortes’ tenure with the Padres began under difficult circumstances, as he was still recovering from a left elbow flexor strain at the time of the trade. That injury had already sidelined him for four months with Milwaukee, where he allowed eight runs in two starts spanning eight innings before landing on the IL.

In Cortes' absence, the Padres have recalled right-hander Ron Marinaccio from Triple-A El Paso as the corresponding move. Marinaccio, who owns a 5.05 ERA in 46.1 innings at Triple-A, has fared better in limited big-league action this season. In three appearances for San Diego, he has pitched 4.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. The 29-year-old also brings prior major league experience, having spent three seasons with the New York Yankees before joining San Diego’s system.

The Padres will likely make additional roster adjustments to stabilize the rotation. Randy Vasquez has joined the team at Coors Field and has been told he will start Saturday’s game. The original plan was for Vasquez to be temporarily replaced by Michael King once King returned from the IL, but with Cortes now out until at least September 19, both pitchers could remain in the rotation.

San Diego’s starting staff has been under strain all year. Michael King, who posted a 2.59 ERA with 64 strikeouts over 55.2 innings in his first 10 starts, has been limited to just one outing since going on the injured list with a knee issue. Dylan Cease and Yu Darvish have struggled, while Nick Pivetta has been the lone reliable arm, carrying a 2.84 ERA in his first season with the club.

The Padres have lost seven of their last nine games, including a sweep at the hands of the Orioles, and their rotation has posted the worst ERA in MLB since the series against the Dodgers. Though the Dodgers are facing their own challenges, they still hold a two-game lead in the NL West, leaving San Diego scrambling for answers as the regular season winds down.