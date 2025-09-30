The San Diego Padres lost 3-1 to the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card series. Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly hit back-to-back homers off San Diego starter Nick Pivetta in the fifth inning, flipping the game. The Padres fans on social media were not thrilled with manager Mike Shildt's decisions in the loss.

Mike Schildt putting Ohearn, Sheets, and Cronenworth back to back to back vs a lefty pic.twitter.com/71CYP9WfAA — Nothing good ever happens to HoernerMVP (@HoernerMVP) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

@CookedByJaguar called out one decision in particular that many found odd, “intentionally walking busch to get to nico is schildt mentally impaired?”

That decision came in the bottom of the eighth inning, with Dansby Swanson on second and one out. The Cubs were leading 2-1 at the time. Michael Busch, a lefty hitter, was due up against right-hander Jeremaiah Estrada. Shildt decided to walk Busch, which immediately backfired on a wild pitch. Swanson moved to third and scored on a sacrifice fly.

@alex_coil called it out as well, “This is some pretty bad managing by Schildt. Using Miller in the 7th down a run. Intentional walk adding a potential run to the deficit. Over thinking it.”

@BoilerBandsman said the hitter behind him plays into account as well, “Walking Busch to put Nico Hoerner at the plate with a man on second is certainly a choice by Schildt. Best contact guy on the team, I'd 100% rather try to strike out Busch here.”

The Cubs and Padres will continue their series at noon Pacific time on Tuesday, with San Diego's backs against the wall. Dylan Cease will get the pill for Shildt's club in what could be his last start for the team. The Cubs' win on Tuesday was their first in the postseason since 2017, and now they are one win away from the NLDS.

The Cubs will start Andrew Kittredge as the opener against a similar lane to the one he shut down in the Padres lineup on Tuesday.