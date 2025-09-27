San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. had to miss the team's celebration in recent days when they officially reached the MLB Playoffs. Tatis got involved though in the team's celebration on Friday night. Tatis blasted a grand slam to help the team defeat Arizona, 7-4.

Tatis hit his moonshot with the Padres trailing the Diamondbacks in the fourth inning. The Padres slugger posted his home run against Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen. The San Diego crowd went bonkers following the blast.

Fernando Tatis Jr. GRAND SLAM 💥

In a humorous play on words, the Tatis grand slam was termed “Slam Diego.”

"Fernando Tatis Jr. plays in SLAM DIEGO"

The Padres are having a strong finish to what has been a memorable season. San Diego is 88-72 this year, with wins in six of their last 10 games. The club is three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, heading into Saturday.

Padres hope to make the World Series

San Diego's season has been memorable so far for many reasons. The Padres have had strong pitching, which carried them early in the season. Hitting has also been very good for a team that spends much less than the Dodgers on payroll.

The Padres hope to carry their success into the postseason. Tatis has been one of the club's leaders on offense. This season, he is hitting at a .266 batting average. The slugger also has 24 home runs and 70 RBIs.

Tatis was out of the club's lineup recently due to contracting COVID.

“I feel way better today, and I'm looking forward to feeling even better in the next couple of days,” Tatis said after hitting his fourth career grand slam, per the Associated Press.

The Padres star was upset he had to miss the clubhouse celebration, after the team clinched a playoff spot.

“It's definitely hard watching from home,” Tatis said. “We've played for this all year, so [I] definitely was looking forward to that celebration. But now that means we need to celebrate a couple more times.”

Slam Diego plays the Diamondbacks again on Saturday. The final game of the club's regular season is on Sunday.