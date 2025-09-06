After the San Diego Padres lost left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes to injury, right-hander Randy Vasquez is back before facing the Colorado Rockies. The Padres will look to bounce back in their second matchup of a three-game series after a 3-0 loss on Friday. San Diego made the roster change ahead of Saturday’s game.

The Padres announced Vasquez was being recalled from Triple-A, per the team’s X, formerly Twitter.

“We have optioned RHP Sean Reynolds to Triple-A El Paso and recalled RHP Randy Vasquez from El Paso,” the Padres stated.

The Padres are 2-8 in their last 10 games, as their struggles from late August have crept into September. Vasquez last pitched in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 15.

Padres’ Nestor Cortes receives unfortunate injury update

Padres left-hander Nestor Cortes surrendered back-to-back-to-back home runs against the Orioles. However, Cortes sustained left bicep tendinitis, which plagued Cortes’ performance. He hasn’t started since. Nestor gave up six runs on seven hits, including four home runs.

Cortes is on the Padres’ 15-day IL. The Padres have given up three or more runs in each of their five outings, including seven runs in two separate games against the Orioles and the Twins.

In Cortes’ absence, the Padres have recalled right-hander Ron Marinaccio from Triple-A El Paso. Marinaccio, who owns a 5.05 ERA in 46.1 innings at Triple-A, has fared better in limited big-league action this season. In three appearances for the Padres, Marinaccio has pitched 4.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. The 29-year-old also brings prior major league experience, having spent three seasons with the Yankees before joining San Diego’s system.

After being acquired at the trade deadline from the Brewers, Cortes has logged 26.1 innings with a 5.47 ERA, a 21:13 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a WHIP above 1.5. His only standout performance came on August 23 against the Dodgers, when he delivered six scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Cortes’ tenure with the Padres began under challenging circumstances, as he was still recovering from a left elbow flexor strain at the time of the trade.

After their three-game series on the road against the Rockies, the Padres will host a three-game series against the Reds.