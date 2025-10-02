The San Diego Padres head into a winner-take-all clash with the Chicago Cubs after splitting the first two games of the 2025 National League Wild Card series at Wrigley Field. Padres manager Mike Shildt made it clear that his team’s pitching staff will be tested to the limit.

Following Tuesday’s 3-0 shutout victory in Game 2, much of the credit went to the Padres bullpen, which carried the load after starter Dylan Cease exited early. Adrian Morejon delivered 2 1/3 scoreless innings, Mason Miller struck out five of the six batters he faced, and Robert Suarez closed the door with a four-out save. The effort evened the series but left lingering concerns about fatigue heading into Game 3.

MLB reporter AJ Cassavell took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the manager’s message about his approach to the decisive game.

“All hands are on deck tomorrow,” Mike Shildt said. “But we’re also going to take their temperature and be smart.”

The comments highlighted the balance between urgency and caution. Miller, who threw 27 pitches in Game 2 after 13 in Game 1, may not be available for extended duty. Morejon has also worked in back-to-back games. Still, Padres bullpen remains one of the most dangerous units in the postseason.

Thursday’s series finale against the Cubs underscores the stakes. The Cubs vs. Padres winner will advance to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Division Series. For San Diego, it is a chance to continue its pursuit of the franchise’s first World Series title.

Much will depend on how Shildt manages his arms behind Yu Darvish. The team could turn to Michael King or Randy Vasquez for length, while Suarez is expected to handle late-inning duties. If Miller appears, his role will likely be limited.

The Padres manager’s approach reflects the intensity of October baseball. Every arm is technically available, but decisions must weigh survival against the long-term health of a group that has carried the club to this decisive moment.