With their backs against the wall after losing Game 1 to the Cubs, the San Diego Padres enter Game 2 of the NL Wild Card with the same lineup. According to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell, Padres Manager Mike Shildt kept his left-handed trio of Ryan O’Hearn, Gavin Sheets, and Jake Cronenworth in the lower half. He is trusting their ability to handle MLB postseason pressure.

“We have lefties that are really talented and they're going to play and they're going to hit. They’ve been doing it since they were old enough to pick up a bat,” Mike Shildt said.

At the top, Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Arraez, and Manny Machado aim to spark early momentum, while Xander Bogaerts and Jackson Merrill carry hot bats. With Dylan Cease starting against Andrew Kittredge at Wrigley Field, the Padres’ left-heavy approach ensures constant matchup challenges. The gamble now is whether this steady lineup sparks a Padres comeback or lets the Cubs finish the job in the NL Wild Card.