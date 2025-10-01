The 2025 San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs NL Wild Card series comes down to a decisive Game 3, with Yu Darvish starting at Wrigley Field. The winner moves on to the NLDS, the loser goes home.

After splitting the first two games, both teams confirmed their starters late Wednesday. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Cubs manager Craig Counsell tabbed Jameson Taillon, while Padres skipper Mike Shildt countered with Darvish. The matchup instantly sparked fan buzz.

“The Cubs will start Jameson Taillon in Game 3. The Padres will counter with former Cub Yu Darvish.”

The announcement adds drama, with the 13-year-veteran returning to face his old team in front of a packed Wrigley Field. The veteran right-hander has struggled in 2025 with a 5.38 ERA across 15 starts, but his postseason experience and reputation for handling big moments remain key factors. Against the Cubs in his career, he has posted a 3.38 ERA across five outings.

Article Continues Below

Taillon posted an 11-7 record with a 3.68 ERA in the regular season. While the Cubs’ starter has limited postseason experience, he enters with fresher form than Darvish. The Cubs bullpen has played a critical role in the first two games of the 2025 MLB playoffs, showing both dominance and challenges. In Game 1, they were flawless, combining for 4 2/3 hitless innings after Matthew Boyd exited. Daniel Palencia, Drew Pomeranz, Andrew Kittredge, and Brad Keller retired every batter they faced, setting a postseason record for the most batters faced by a bullpen without allowing a baserunner. Keller recorded the save.

The series has already delivered October tension. The Cubs struck first with a 3-1 win in Game 1, powered by home runs from Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly. The Padres answered in Game 2 behind Manny Machado’s blast and shutdown relief pitching.

For Chicago fans, this is a chance to return to the NLDS for the first time since 2020. For Padres fans, it’s another chance to chase the franchise’s first World Series crown. The stage is set with Darvish facing Taillon in a winner-take-all showdown Thursday afternoon.