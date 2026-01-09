After a season filled with huge wins, brutal losses, and more than a few quarters without a single completed pass, the Philadelphia Eagles enter single-elimination play as they welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Lincoln Financial Field for Wildcard Weekend.

All of the Eagles stars, from Jalen Hurts, to Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, Jalen Carter, and beyond will assuredly have to step up in the pursuit of another trip to the Super Bowl but to secure a win over Kyle Shanahan and company, Philadelphia will need some of their role players to contribute as well, providing a spark Robert Saleh won't expect from his weekly prep sessions.

Fortunately, in the opinion of future Eagles Hall of Famer Jason Kelce, the Eagles have the perfect player to do just that in Tank Bigsby, who has proven he can be an ideal 1B next to Saquon Barkley on the ground.

“I hope to see a pretty decent usage of Tank at this point. I mean, how many times does a guy have to flash to be like, ‘Why are we not giving this guy more?’ I mean, that's the reality of it. And it pairs up so well with what Saquon does. If you want to be… Saquon is so good at reading these zone plays and hitting them frontside, hitting them backside. Tank isn't reading anything, I'm convinced,” Kelce noted on WIP.

Article Continues Below

“I think he just gets the ball and he just… SHOOM! Right up, and when you're a linebacker, unless you fill that hole now on a guy like that, he's going to get four or five yards. You've got to come downhill and fill your gap now. And then you go back to Saquon. That guy gets used to that tempo.”

Now granted, Kelce isn't the first person to suggest that Bigsby needs a bigger and more consistent role in the Eagles' offense, as ever since Howie Roseman traded for him during the fall, fans have been clamouring to see what the hard-nosed, downhill runner can do between the tackles on a dozen or so snaps per game. Whether Nick Sirianni, Kevin Patullo, and company are willing to give him that workload alongside Barkley, however, could go a long way in determining whether the Eagles advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.