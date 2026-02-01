The San Francisco Giants and infielder Luis Arraez have reportedly agreed on a contract, per Jorge Castillo of ESPN. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the deal is worth $12 million.

Arraez has been one of the best contact hitters in baseball, but batting average is not valued in today's game like it once was. As a result, he seemingly did not draw as much interest in free agency as expected. Nevertheless, Arraez is now set to join an intriguing Giants ball club.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Arraez will play second base in San Francisco. Arraez reportedly wanted to play second base and that is the position he will handle with the Giants. In fact, Nightengale is even reporting that Arraez rejected multiple offers because he wanted to play second base with whichever ball club he signed with.

Rumors of a reunion with the San Diego Padres previously swirled. A number of other teams were mentioned as possible suitors. In the end, the Giants ultimately made him a $12 million offer and gave him the opportunity to play second base. Additionally, San Francisco could realistically compete for a postseason spot in 2026.

Arraez, 28, has led the league in hits on two separate occasions in his career. One of those times came in 2025, when he led the league with 181 hits. Arraez also hit .292 with the Padres during the '25 campaign. While he recorded 30 doubles, the infielder only had eight home runs and a .719 OPS.

Arraez does not get on base at an especially high rate. That, to go along with a lack of overall power at the plate, led to less interest than one may have expected. Nevertheless, Arraez is a player who will consistently force opponents to make plays. He rarely strikes out and is more than capable of starting a rally at any moment with all of the hits he records.