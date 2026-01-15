In November 2024, San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford announced his retirement after 14 years in MLB. On Thursday, Crawford got the news that he would be inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame on May 14, per the San Francisco Giants.

Congratulations to @BayAreaSportHOF 2026 inductee, Brandon Crawford 👏 @bcraw35 will be enshrined into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame on May 14! More info: https://t.co/7ZtseQvBbf pic.twitter.com/wB5r6UPnfB — SFGiants (@SFGiants) January 15, 2026

The other honorees are former Giants' first baseman Jack Clark, Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin, Olympic runner Eddie Hart, and former 49ers offensive lineman Jesse Sapolu.

During his 14 years, Crawford played twelve of those years with the Giants. Altogether, he put together a highly accomplished body of work.

He became a two-time World Series champion (2012, 2014). Additionally, Crawford became a three-time MLB All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner, 2015 Silver Slugger Award winner, and two-time Wilson Defensive Player of the Year.

In 2017, Crawford won a gold medal at the 2017 World Baseball Classic playing for Team USA. Additionally, Crawford played more games at shortstop than any other player in the history of the Giants.

In 2011, he became the sixth player in MLB history to hit a grand slam in his first professional game. Also, Crawford was the first shortstop in MLB history to hit a grand slam in a postseason game in 2014.

In 2023, rumors about his retirement began to emerge. Ultimately, Crawford was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in February 2024, marking the final season of his career.

Altogether, Crawford played in 1,683 MLB games. Also, he has 1,404 hits, 147 home runs, 748 RBIs, and a lifetime batting average of .230.

Among the other inductees into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame are Joe DiMaggio, Frank Robinson, Willie Stargell, Orlando Cepeda, Curt Flood, and many others. in