San Francisco Giants top prospect Bryce Eldridge, called up earlier this week, recorded his first Major League hit on Saturday night in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers that will be remembered for its historic significance.

With the bases juiced in the first, 20-year-old Eldridge sent Glasnow’s 2-1 sinker sailing to the left-field wall, clearing the bags and writing his name into San Francisco history books with a 3-0 jump on the board.

At 6-foot-7, Eldridge became the youngest Giants player with multiple RBIs in a game since Jack Clark recorded three on September 12, 1976 (20 years, 307 days), per Sarah Langs of MLB.com

Eldridge entered the game hitless in his first nine MLB at-bats. Still, he had already demonstrated prodigious power in his first week, including line drives of 408 and 404 feet with exit velocities exceeding 105 mph. In Triple-A with the Sacramento River Cats during the 2025 season, he hit 18 home runs in 66 games, showcasing the raw power that has made him San Francisco’s top prospect.

On Saturday, Eldridge’s double scored Heliot Ramos, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman. Drew Gilbert later drew a bases-loaded walk to extend the Giants’ first-inning lead to 4-0.

The early lead looked promising, but the Giants' pitching couldn’t hold back the flood. Glasnow allowed four runs in the first inning but rebounded to complete five innings. Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng struck out six over three innings but issued two walks and hit three batters, leading manager Bob Melvin to turn to the bullpen. Jose Butto surrendered a solo homer to former Giant Michael Conforto in the fourth, followed by a game-tying single by Freddie Freeman.

The Dodgers then took the lead in the fifth on a Tommy Edman homer and extended it with Shohei Ohtani’s 53rd homer of the season in the sixth, tied for the National League lead with Kyle Schwarber. Teoscar Hernandez added an RBI single, giving Los Angeles a 7-4 advantage before Rafael Devers’ solo homer in the seventh made the final score 7-5.

The defeat sank the Giants (76-79) three games below .500 and four games behind the New York Mets (80-75) for the third National League Wild Card spot, effectively ending their postseason hopes with seven games remaining. Nevertheless, Eldridge’s milestone hit offers a glimpse of San Francisco’s future.

The Giants, who have been scoring early but losing leads repeatedly, three times in the last eight games they scored four runs in the first inning, may use the final week of the season to give the 20-year-old additional opportunities, potentially at first base or against left-handed pitching.