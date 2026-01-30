The San Francisco Giants enter the 2026 campaign after just missing out on the playoffs last season. After making some moves to improve the starting rotation, President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey reveals how the club feels about its pitching group ahead of spring training.

Posey, who is 38 years old, claims that the Giants organization is happy with the starting rotation after acquiring both Tyler Mahle and Adrian Houser this offseason, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Additionally, the former seven-time All-Star catcher claims San Francisco could still make some moves before the start of training camp.

“Buster Posey said Giants are happy with the rotation they have after adding Mahle/Houser. Posey: ‘You're never going to close doors, but we feel good with the group that we have.' Also said they ‘still have some balls in the air' in terms of possible moves before spring training.”

The Giants are expected to utilize a rotation consisting of Logan Webb, Robby Ray, Carson Whisenhunt, and Landen Roup. Meanwhile, Adrian Houser and Tyler Mahle might be fighting for the fifth spot in the rotation. It's also possible San Francisco uses a six-man rotation to begin the 2026 campaign.

Trevor McDonald and Carson Seymour are both possibly in the mix for playing time as well. However, it may depend on how each pitcher performs during spring training for the Giants to finalize their rotation. Either way, Buster Posey and the franchise seem more than willing to start the new season with the group they have on the roster.