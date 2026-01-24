With the San Francisco Giants in the midst of the first offseason under new president of baseball operations Buster Posey, there could be speculation on the type of job security he has. As the Giants prepare for spring training, an MLB insider gives their opinion on the situation with the franchise's former catcher in Posey.

Speaking on “Splash Hit Territory,” Giants reporter Susan Slusser would speak about Posey's outlook, saying how knowledgeable he is regarding “baseball evaluations.” Plus, in terms of job security, she envisions that San Francisco is giving him a “long leash.”

“He is as competitive as anyone in pro sports, which is phenomenal,” Slusser said. “And he has also, I mean, I don't want to overstate it, but he's brilliant. I mean, especially when it comes to baseball and baseball evaluations, he's been very careful to surround himself with people he trusts and who are experienced. He knows what he doesn't know.”

“And I've talked to people who have said, like, ‘I ran into Buster somewhere, and he quizzed me about this, that and this, because he wanted to know more,' people from other teams, agents, you name it,” Slusser continued. “So this is a guy. It's Buster Posey. This is a guy you keep, but certainly I think he's got a long, long leash.”

A quiet offseason for Buster Posey, Giants

While rumors surround the Giants in terms of the moves they could be making in the offseason, there's no denying that some fans have been disappointed with the lack of star acquisitions, as AL West rivals and other teams are in the headlines. Slusser spoke on “Foul Territory” on Tuesday about the potential disconnect between Posey and ownership in spending big money.

“He seems convinced that when he wants to spend big, they will let him, but we just aren't seeing it,” Slusser said. “Maybe they're waiting to pick up some deals closer to spring training. I don't know if that's necessarily going to happen.”

Posey looks to lead the Giants in improving after an 81-81 record last season in 2025.