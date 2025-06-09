The San Francisco Giants officially parted ways with longtime fan favorite LaMonte Wade Jr. on Sunday, sending the struggling first baseman and cash considerations to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or additional cash. The move comes just days after Wade was designated for assignment and hours after the Giants completed a sweep of the Atlanta Braves.

It’s the first trade between Giants general manager Zack Minasian and his brother, Angels GM Perry Minasian, and it marks the end of a four-year stretch in San Francisco for Wade. Affectionately dubbed “Late Night LaMonte” for his clutch performances in 2021, Wade carved out a key role in the Giants’ lineup, transitioning from the outfield to first base and posting a combined .258/.376/.401 slash line from 2023–24.

But the 31-year-old’s production cratered this season. Through 50 games, Wade hit just .167 with a .275 on-base percentage, one home run, and a 59 wRC+. His .211 BABIP suggested some bad luck, but the drop in power and consistency became too glaring to ignore. With the Giants in the heat of the Wild Card race, the front office made the call to replace Wade with veteran Dominic Smith and newly acquired Daniel Johnson.

Giants' ‘Late Night LaMonte' seeks a fresh start with the Angels

“Sometimes you just run out of time to figure things out,” manager Bob Melvin said earlier this week when asked about Wade’s DFA. “We still believe in LaMonte’s ability, but we’re in win-now mode.”

Article Continues Below

For the Angels, Wade represents a low-risk, potentially high-reward addition to a heavily right-handed lineup. Though he’s struggled overall this year, Wade still owns solid plate discipline metrics—his walk (12.4%) and strikeout (20.7%) rates are nearly identical to his career averages—and could offer value as a lefty bat against right-handed pitching.

Interestingly, the Angels referred to Wade as an outfielder in their official release, suggesting a potential return to his roots. With injuries piling up and uncertainty around Jorge Soler’s groin issue, Wade could see time in the corner outfield or serve as a left-handed complement at DH.

The move bumps right-handed pitcher Michael Darrell-Hicks off the Angels’ 40-man roster. Darrell-Hicks, 27, made six appearances for Anaheim this year and struggled to a 9.39 ERA in 7 2/3 innings. He’ll now either be traded, waived, or outrighted in the coming days.

Wade is earning $5 million this season and will hit free agency this winter. It’s not yet known how much of that salary the Giants will cover, but moving off the contract—especially without a guaranteed return—signals that San Francisco is prioritizing flexibility and performance over loyalty. For Wade, this is a much-needed second chance. For the Giants, it’s a clean slate at first base as they continue to push for October.