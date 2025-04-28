The San Francisco Giants found an unforgettable way to close out their marathon stretch of games on Sunday, walking off the Texas Rangers 3-2 in a finish straight out of Little League. Heliot Ramos led off the ninth inning with what looked like a routine infield single — but two Texas throwing errors later, he was diving across home plate as Oracle Park erupted.

Ahhh yes, just as we planned it pic.twitter.com/iLYsf4pmVr — SFGiants (@SFGiants) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It’s been a minute,” Ramos said with a grin after the game. “Honestly, I remember getting to second, and after that, I just blacked out and kept running.”

The chaos began when Ramos tapped a weak grounder toward third base off Rangers reliever Luke Jackson. Jackson barehanded it but fired a wild throw past first baseman Jake Burger. Ramos coasted into second before realizing the ball was still loose. When third base coach Matt Williams frantically waved him on, Ramos took off for third — and Burger’s second errant throw allowed Ramos to score.

Manager Bob Melvin, who called the ending one he’s “never seen before,” joked, “Sometimes things happen for a reason. The theatrics were pretty cool there at the end.”

The Giants keep finding ways to win, take first place in the NL West

The walk-off win was San Francisco’s second in as many days and their fifth already this season, the most in Major League Baseball. Sunday's victory also capped off an exhausting 17-game, four-city stretch in which the Giants went a strong 10-7. At 19-10, they sit atop the National League West.

Ramos' heroics helped make up for earlier miscues. He got a poor jump on Marcus Semien’s two-run single in the first inning and was later doubled off in the sixth. But thanks to a key steal and smart baserunning late, all was forgiven.

“I was trying to play it safe,” Ramos said of his hesitation rounding second. “But I guess I had it.”

Jordan Hicks, who battled through five innings allowing just two runs despite diminished velocity, summed up the mood from the clubhouse: “I just heard everybody yelling and figured we did something cool.”

The Giants tied the game earlier in the fourth when Christian Koss — making just his second MLB start — delivered his first career RBI. From there, San Francisco's bullpen locked things down. Rookie Hayden Birdsong was electric, stranding a leadoff triple in the sixth and retiring nine straight Rangers across three scoreless innings.

Melvin praised his team’s resilience: “If we hang around long enough, we find a way to win a game. That’s kind of a new way.”

After a wild ending that featured a two-foot dribbler turning into a trip around the bases, the Giants finally earned a much-needed day off Monday. And with the best high-leverage OPS and walk-off magic fueling them, this resilient San Francisco squad looks ready for whatever comes next.