Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was recently accused of biting a woman back on New Year's Eve, which he initially denied. Despite the woman reportedly dropping the restraining order on Nacua, the star wideout is said to have checked himself into rehab.

Nacua's attorney, Levi McCathern, confirmed that he has been staying at a luxury treatment center in Malibu, California, according to Edward Lewis of the New York Post. However, McCathern claims Nacua, who turns 25 in May, has been attending the rehab facility for quite some time, and that it was not directly linked to his biting allegations.

“Puka Nacua has checked into rehab following allegations he bit a woman while drunk on New Year's Eve,” reported Lewis. “The Rams receiver's attorney, Levi McCathern, confirmed with The California Post on Wednesday that his client has been at a luxury treatment center in Malibu.

“While McCathern said the move was not a direct response to the lawsuit Nacua's bite accuser, Madison Atiabi, filed against him late last month, the lawyer did say ‘the combination of stories ya'll have run is certainly a contributing factor. He was in there [for] a substantial period of time before any of these allegations broke with Madison,' McCathern said, ‘and he's scheduled to be there for a while longer.'”

McCathern also claimed that Nacua's goal is to improve his behavior as a human being moving forward. While the two-time Pro Bowler is focusing on his self-improvement, the biting incident is not the only thing that has turned heads in the past few months.

Puka Nacua caught heat after allegedly doing an antisemitic gesture during a livestream with popular streamers Adin Ross and N3on. It appeared that Nacua may have been heading down the wrong path, but reports of attending a luxury rehab facility could be something that turns things around for him.

The superstar wide receiver ended his third season in the league with 129 receptions (led the league), 1,715 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns. All of which are career highs.