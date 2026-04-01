The Miami Marlins surged behind starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara in a dominant performance that showcased both excellence and emotion. In their matchup vs. the Chicago White Sox, the ace delivered a complete-game effort that reaffirmed his place among baseball’s elite.

Alcantara led Miami to a 10-0 victory on Wednesday at loanDepot Park, throwing a complete-game shutout with just 93 pitches. The outing marked his 13th career complete game and fifth shutout, and it qualified as a rare “Maddux,” achieved by finishing a shutout in under 100 pitches.

The right-hander allowed only three singles while striking out seven, issuing no walks, and hitting one batter. Through two starts this season, Alcantara has thrown 15 scoreless innings. Miami improved to 5-1, its best start since 2020, and moved into first place in the National League East, energizing the clubhouse and fan base alike.

Offensively, Miami provided strong support. Liam Hicks drove in four runs, including a home run, while Otto Lopez added another homer as the lineup produced 13 hits, consistently applying pressure and capitalizing on scoring opportunities throughout the game.

After the game, the Marlins Radio Network took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner's message to Miami fans postgame.

“MARLINS WIN!

Sandy Alcantara tossed his 13th career complete game and 5th career shutout as the Marlins beat the White Sox 10-0.

Miami is now 5-1 and Alcantara was with @SStrom_ postgame.”

MARLINS WIN! Sandy Alcantara tossed his 13th career complete game and 5th career shutout as the Marlins beat the White Sox 10-0. Miami is now 5-1 and Alcantara was with @SStrom_ postgame. pic.twitter.com/5EGCCBeuJ7 — Marlins Radio Network (@MarlinsRadio) April 1, 2026

During the postgame segment with Marlins Radio Network’s Stephen Strom, he added the following.

“All my family here—fans are not here—but we still love them, you know? Because we know this is a hard sport, and they understand why. Sometimes they have things to do at home. But today was great for me.”

Alcantara’s return carries added significance after missing the 2024 season and working his way back through 2025. He now looks like a Cy Young contender once again. For the Marlins, both the results and the connection with fans suggest something meaningful is building in Miami, with growing confidence surrounding the team’s early-season momentum.