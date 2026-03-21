As former NFL star tight end Rob Gronkowski has been keeping busy since retiring from the league after a legendary and all-time career, he is still at risk for injuries, suffering from one in the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic. While Gronkowski has gone viral for his feud with Logan Paul, he sustained a hamstring injury in Saturday's flag football game he was in.

Gronkowski is on a team called the Founders, as they faced off against the U.S. national team, and he caught a touchdown pass from former teammate and quarterback Tom Brady. After, he could be seen limping after the score.

“Rob Gronkowski shaken up after scoring a touchdown from Tom Brady here. Walking around with a bit of a limp,” Edward Lewis of The California Post wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Rob Gronkowski shaken up after scoring a touchdown from Tom Brady here. Walking around with a bit of a limp. pic.twitter.com/kIkSwn7UZC — Edward Lewis (@Edward__Lewis) March 21, 2026

After scoring the touchdown with Brady, as he's done many times in his illustrious career, he could be heard on the broadcast saying that he pulled his hamstring.

“I just pulled it right there on the slip,” Gronkowski said on Saturday afternoon. “My hammy.”

Article Continues Below

Things are not going great… Gronk got hurt in the flag football game 😨 pic.twitter.com/RDHyqSOgL1 — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) March 21, 2026

He would later confirm via the Fox Sports broadcast that he was done for the day at the flag football event by Fanatics due to the hamstring injury.

“Rob Gronkowski said his day is done at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic after suffering a pulled hamstring on the Founders' opening drive,” Yahoo Sports wrote on X.

At any rate, Gronkowski has dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout his career, with the positive being that he does not have to go through a full NFL season anymore. Gronkowski played for 11 seasons in the NFL, only being with two teams, the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning four Super Bowls with his friend and teammate, Tom Brady.