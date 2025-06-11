The San Francisco Giants have been one of the top teams in Major League Baseball this season, but they have not gotten it done in the same dominant fashion as some of the other elite teams. While San Francisco has still been able to get plenty of wins, it has pulled out a lot of close games late.

That has been especially true recently, as the Giants continue to just barely stave off their opponents. They did just that once again on Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies, coming back from a 5-2 deficit in the ninth inning to get a 6-5 win at Coors Field.

With this win, the Giants have now done something that no team in the Major Leagues has done in 36 years, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

The Giants have been pulling rabbits out of their hat for the last week. First, it was a pair of one-run victories against the San Diego Padres to pull out the final two games and get a split in that four-game set against their division rival. Then, the Giants swept the Atlanta Braves with a trio of one-run victories at home, including an extra-innings contest on June 6.

Now, the Giants have done it again. Despite not playing their best against the worst team in baseball for eight innings on Tuesday night, San Francisco came through when it mattered to get the win.

It's unclear whether this is a sustainable way to win games throughout the season. The Giants are now 39-28 on the season and are in second place in the NL West, but they have a much worse run differential than any of the teams ahead of them. That could come back to bite them if some of these clutch heroics run out.

On the other hand, getting all of this experience in clutch games and coming through in big moments could benefit the Giants come playoff time. When the games and series get tight in October, San Francisco will be one of the teams that is most well-equipped to handle the pressure of the occasion, which could give it the upper hand in the biggest moments of the season.