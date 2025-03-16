After the San Francisco Giants signed Justin Verlander to a one-year deal, he's looking to reach into the fountain of youth once more and have another productive season under his belt. With the Giants looking to make a splash in the NL West with Verlander, there will be a familiar face around in Pablo Sandoval as the two have history when it comes to the World Series.

Sandoval is back with the ballclub during Spring Training, but only as a guest instructor, as him and Verlander had great World Series moments together. Like in 2012, where Sandoval hit two of his three home runs in Game 1 of the 2012 World Series off of Verlander when he was with the Detroit Tigers, though the former Giant won't bring it up to the pitcher according to MLB.com.

“I don’t bring it up,” Sandoval said while reportedly smiling. “I don’t bring it up. When you respect a player, when you respect a guy that is still playing and is throwing the ball the way he does, you don’t bring old memories to his head. It’s going to be there forever, but you don’t bring it up to a guy when you respect a guy.”

“I respect Justin,” Sandoval continued on how surreal it is to see Verlander in a San Francisco uniform. “He’s a great pitcher. He’s a great ballplayer. To spend time with him is a great thing. The way he’s [working] with the pitchers, spending time with the young guys, it’s special. It’s kind of weird. I came up to him and talked about it, but he’s a great guy.”

Former Giants star Pablo Sandoval still playing baseball

The Giants legend in Sandoval is still playing baseball, but not in the MLB which he was last seen in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves, but had two stints in San Francisco where he was a two-time All-Star and won three championships. He currently plays in Atlantic League Pro Baseball and is set to be with the Staten Island FerryHawks when their season starts in April per MLB.com.

“I’m going to play,” Sandoval said. “I continue to play until my body says no. I want to play in the Atlantic League again. There’s always new challenges in life. I’m learning a lot of things from this group and the coaching staff. It’s different. It’s way different, but God’s got a purpose for you in life to teach and put the right things to the players.”

Sandoval is stilllookings to make an impact on baseball at 38 years old as Verlander looks to do the same with the Giants at 42 as the team tries to improve after finishing 80-82 last season, putting them fourth in the division.