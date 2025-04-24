Willy Adames may be off to a slow start with the San Francisco Giants, but his energy and personality haven’t missed a beat — especially when it comes to facing his old friends. The Giants’ newly-minted shortstop was all smiles before the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, catching up with former teammates and exchanging hugs behind the batting cage. Among those he reconnected with was Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta, a longtime teammate — and self-proclaimed bestie.

Adames, who spent four seasons in Milwaukee and became a fan favorite both on and off the field, couldn’t contain his excitement ahead of Wednesday’s game, when he’ll face Peralta in a live game for the first time.

Freddy Peralta and Willy Adames — "former" baseball besties — face each other tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/5dwslBJQTR — MLB (@MLB) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“We’ve talked about it since I’ve signed here,” Adames said, grinning. “We know it’s going to be fun. We’re going to battle. Whatever happens, we know we’re going to talk crap to each other after the game.”

It’s the kind of friendly rivalry that only baseball can deliver. Adames and Peralta developed a tight bond during their time with the Brewers, and now, for the first time, they’ll square off with real stakes.

Willy Adames making new besties on the Giants

While the off-field connection is strong, Adames is still working to find his rhythm at the plate. After signing a seven-year, $182 million deal with San Francisco in December, he entered Monday’s game hitting just .202 with a .554 OPS through his first 22 games. But the 28-year-old insists he’s not sweating the numbers.

“It’s a long season and there’s going to be dark moments as well as amazing moments,” Adames said. “That’s why I don’t change. I can’t change the vibe, change the energy for the boys because I’m not doing great.”

Adames has a track record of slow starts. He was batting .197 when the Rays traded him to Milwaukee in 2021, and then immediately took off with a .886 OPS in 99 games. His recent RBI singles in back-to-back games may be a sign he’s heating up again.

Giants manager Bob Melvin praised Adames for his clubhouse presence and unshakeable enthusiasm, calling him “a key figure” despite the cold bat. “The at-bats are getting better,” Melvin added. “He’s swinging it better now than he was at the start.”

For Adames, Wednesday’s matchup is less about stats and more about the joy of the game — and maybe taking a swing at his best friend’s fastball. “I’m just going to have fun with it,” he said. “And maybe win a little bragging rights too.”