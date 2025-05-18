May 18, 2025 at 1:08 AM ET

After the best night of his career, Wilmer Flores somehow managed to top it. A day after clubbing three home runs and driving in eight, the San Francisco Giants’ veteran infielder delivered again — this time, with a walk-off walk.

Flores took a nine-pitch at-bat against Oakland A’s fireballing closer Mason Miller in the 10th inning and patiently drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Giants a dramatic 1-0 win at Oracle Park on Saturday night. It was San Francisco’s league-leading sixth walk-off win of the year.

“Just an incredible at-bat,” manager Bob Melvin said. “For him to take that pitch was vintage Wilmer.”

Wilmer Flores #walkoff walk! He leads the Majors with 42 RBI this season! pic.twitter.com/rJEOeDXTRS — MLB (@MLB) May 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Flores entered the night tied with Aaron Judge for the major league lead in RBIs. His walk-off moved him one ahead with 42 — a fitting end to a game defined by discipline, execution, and dominant pitching.

The A’s opted to intentionally walk Mike Yastrzemski with two outs to load the bases for Flores, a decision that stunned the Giants dugout.

“We were kind of baffled,” reliever Ryan Walker said. “We'll take Wilmer up with the game on the line any time, that's a no-brainer.”

The Giants, led by Wilmer Flores, continue to roll

Flores didn’t flinch. After fouling off two 103 mph fastballs, he laid off a 102.2 mph heater down and away to win it. “He has pretty good stuff,” Flores said of Miller. “I was just waiting, hoping to make contact somehow… I think I was just lucky to foul it off.”

The drama capped an all-time pitcher’s duel. Rookie Landen Roupp pitched the best game of his young career, going six scoreless innings while scattering five hits and striking out five. His signature curveball was sharp, but it was the sinker that generated weak contact and set up the rest of his arsenal.

“It definitely felt good not locking in so long before the game,” Roupp said, explaining his new, more relaxed pregame routine that included lunch with Logan Webb.

The bullpen followed suit with a masterclass in efficiency. Randy Rodriguez, Tyler Rogers, and Ryan Walker combined to throw just 20 pitches over three perfect innings. Camilo Doval handled the 10th, striking out Brent Rooker with a wicked slider to preserve the scoreless tie.

The A’s got a strong outing from Luis Severino, who matched Roupp with six scoreless innings of his own, but the Giants’ bullpen depth and Flores’ clutch gene proved too much to overcome.

Now eight games over .500, the Giants continue to ride Flores’ scorching bat, a bullpen firing on all cylinders, and a team that’s finding ways to win no matter how long it takes.