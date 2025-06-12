The San Francisco Giants have won six straight games to get back into the National League West race. The Giants have needed big efforts from their players to escape with wins, and things just got harder. San Francisco will be without starting catcher Patrick Bailey for at least the next 10 days. The 26-year-old suffered a neck strain against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday and will be out of the lineup.

Buster Posey and Bob Melvin have called up Logan Porter to replace him, but he joins Justin Verlander on the injured list for now. When asked about the move, Melvin was clear on Bailey's status, saying he didn't want to take unnecessary risks.

“We didn’t feel like we were in a position to push it,” Melvin said, adding later, “As a catcher, you have to be able to turn your neck.”

Verlander and Bailey share spots on the Giants' IL. However, the former made it through a simulated game before San Francisco took on the Colorado Rockies.

Posey, Melvin, and the rest of the Giants organization have the team playing well. In a division dominated by the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, San Francisco is giving both a run for their money.

Bailey had a rough start to his third season in the major leagues. His numbers are career-lows across the board, one of the few weak spots on Melvin's lineup. His play has the Giants wondering if they should pursue a catcher at the trade deadline. However, his teammates have more than picked up his offensive slack.

With Verlander on the way back and Matt Chapman on the mend, Bailey's absence leaves another hole in Melvin's lineup. Porter has done well in the minor leagues, and he will get his first crack at the major leagues.

Bailey will be out for a week, but Posey and the rest of the Giants hope that some time away will help him get back on track. Even without him, the Giants have an opportunity to overtake the Dodgers at the top of the standings.