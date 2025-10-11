The Seattle Mariners entered Game 5 of their American League Divisional Series against the Detroit Tigers needing a win to advance. Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and the Mariners offense faced Tigers ace Tarik Skubal in the winner-take-all finale. However, Seattle got a special boost from a fan who went viral earlier in the series for a creative piece of motivation for their star.

The Mariners went into a hostile environment in Game 3 of the series and won a road game to take a 2-1 lead. During the game, Raleigh hit his first postseason home run of 2025 to the perfect fan. In an effort to give Seattle a superstitious boost, the “Dump Here” shirt made a reappearance in Game 5. His presence gave Mariners fans plenty to cheer about, even before the game.

Talkin' Baseball broke the story down, revealing that Raleigh personally helped the fan make it to Game 5.

The Mariners and Cal Raleigh teamed up with Alaska Airlines to make sure this fan was in Seattle for Game 5. He snagged Cal Raleigh's home run in Detroit (via @Mariners) pic.twitter.com/HFEIIOUoEt — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 11, 2025

“The Mariners and Cal Raleigh teamed up with Alaska Airlines to make sure this fan was in Seattle for Game 5. He snagged Cal Raleigh's home run in Detroit,” Talkin' Baseball said.

Seattle needed all the luck it could get ahead of Game 5. Skubal is the front-runner for the AL Cy Young Award and dominated Raleigh and the Mariners lineup in Game 2. A late push from Seattle gave them a win, and they put up an early run against the ace in Game 5.

Despite the fan's belief in Raleigh, the All-Star catcher and his team had their work cut out for them. However, Seattle has defied the odds all season long and put together a dominant campaign. The winner of Game 5 earns a date against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS.

Despite a quiet start to his career, Raleigh has taken the baseball world by storm this season. The Mariners catcher is squarely in the AL MVP conversation. However, he has his sights set on a deep playoff run, much to the joy of his fanbase.