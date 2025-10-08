The Seattle Mariners grabbed a 2-1 series lead in the ALDS with a road win in Game 3 over the Detroit Tigers, but it wasn’t just the scoreboard making headlines. A fan in the stands wearing a “Dump Here 61” shirt caught Cal Raleigh’s ninth-inning home run at Comerica Park, turning a pivotal blast into an unforgettable viral moment.

The MLB took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the viral clip, which captured the exact moment the fan made the grab—then proudly showed off his shirt that read, “Dump 61 Here.”

“The PERFECT person caught that Cal Raleigh 😂”

The PERFECT person caught that Cal Raleigh homer 😂 #ALDS pic.twitter.com/JcLfXu6vC4 — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Raleigh’s opposite-field shot came off Tigers reliever Tyler Holton, pushing Seattle’s lead to 8-1. It was his 61st homer of 2025—his first of the postseason—and part of a 2-hit, 3-RBI night in a key ALDS Game 3 road victory.

The “Dump Here” shirt paid tribute to Raleigh’s “Big Dumper” nickname. The timing of the catch and the double-layered shirt reveal lit up social media, with fans calling it “baseball fate.” The moment has since passed 250,000 views and has sparked memes, merch jokes, celebratory coverage, and even talk-show shoutouts across baseball media.

Beyond the humor, the moment reflected the surge of momentum behind the Mariners, now just one win away from their first ALCS appearance since 2001. Timely hitting, paired with standout performances from J.P. Crawford and Logan Gilbert, has fans in Seattle believing.

This wasn’t just a home run. It was playoff magic. A fan came prepared, the universe delivered, and now the Mariners fan base has a new good-luck charm as the team pushes deeper into October.