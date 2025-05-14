The Seattle Mariners wrap up their first series against the New York Yankees on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park. The series was split entering the finale, with the Yankees taking a big hit in their loss on Tuesday. Julio Rodriguez got things started with a home run robbery to record the first out of Wednesday's game.

Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo gave up a deep fly ball to Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham with the sixth pitch of the game. Luckily for him, Rodriguez flashed some leather, ranging over to the wall in center field to jump and make the catch. He celebrated after making the play while Castillo applauded his effort.

Rodriguez followed up his excellent defensive play in the first inning by hitting a two-run double in the third. He hopes that his play in the field sparks Seattle to a series win that they can use as momentum before traveling to San Diego to take on the Padres.

The Mariners' superstar center fielder is off to another great start. In a welcome change, his teammates are coming with him. Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in home runs and is arguably the best offensive catcher in the league. The Mariners' starting lineup is dealing with injuries, but have been great so far this season.

All of those factors have Seattle at the top of the American League West. However, only two games separate them from the team in fourth place. The Mariners are in the middle of a tough six-game stretch against the Yankees and Padres. This stretch gives them an opportunity to measure themselves against to of the league's best teams.

At the end of the day, Seattle goes as their star does. Rodriguez's highlight at the beginning of the game against Grisham is a great sign of his commitment to both sides of the ball. He can only hope that Castillo and others continue to maintain their level of play throughout the rest of the season.