The Seattle Mariners sit atop the American League West 50 games into the season. While most fans would expect Dan Wilson's team to be led by Julio Rodriguez, a new leader has emerged for Seattle. Cal Raleigh has been the main power source for the Mariners offense alongside veteran third baseman Jorge Polanco.

Raleigh's start to the season has already made his contract a bargain. He started using a torpedo bat along with Rodriguez and other stars around the season and is reaping the rewards. As of May 24, Raleigh is in the top 10 of almost every offensive statistic in Major League Baseball, according to the Mariners' social media page.

His 17 home runs are tied for the league lead with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Los Angeles designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. As a slugger, Raleigh is one of the top five players in the league this season. When compared to other catchers, Raleigh is by far the best at the plate. He's been playing so well that an opposing pitcher accused the Mariners catcher of cheating.

Raleigh's start to the season have him in the top spot when it comes to All-Star consideration in the American League. It would be the first appearance of his career. Compared to other AL catchers, he is likely to be a unanimous selection. However, Raleigh's focus is on helping Seattle hang on to their division lead.

Rodriguez and Co. are a few games ahead of the Houston Astros in the AL West. However, the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels are lurking close behind them as well. In order to hold on to the top spot, players like Raleigh and Polanco need to maintain their offensive excellence.

Wilson's team has enough star power to succeed thanks to Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena. However, Raleigh is off to the best start. If he can maintain his level of play through the end of the year, it will be the best offensive season for a catcher in recent memory. Teams don't depend on their catchers to contribute much offensively, but Raleigh is proving that he is the exception.