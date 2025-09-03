Entering Wednesday's action, the Seattle Mariners have 23 games to erase a three game deficit in their division. Seattle's chase of the Houston Astros could last until the end of the regular season. As good as Andres Munoz and Matt Brash have been out of the Mariners' bullpen, the team brought in some more help. The team claimed former New York Mets reliever Jose Castillo.

Castillo pitched 21.2 innings for New York across 16 appearances this season. However, he could not carve out a role for himself in Carlos Mendoza's bullpen and the Mets waived him to make space for other pitching talent. According to Mariners writer Ryan Divish, the team took him off of waivers to add to its staff of relievers.

“Mariners are claiming LHP Jose Castillo off waivers from the Mets,” Divish said.

Castillo enters a situation with little pressure and no significant role. If nothing else, he gives Seattle manager Dan Wilson another southpaw to bring out of his bullpen in select scenarios. Munoz has been excellent as the Mariners' closer while Brash is one of the best setup men in Major League Baseball. Castillo is another arm to help hold leads for them to close out.

The move comes as Seattle tries to make the most of a successful season. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has a great chance to finish as MLB's 2025 home run leader. He leads an offense that is among the best in the league when it is firing on all cylinders. At this point, the Mariners' pitching staffed needed a boost to stay on par with the offensive attack.

The team took a chance on Castillo to see if he can help. Best case scenario, he becomes comfortable in his new bullpen and plays a role in a dominant finish to the season. At worst, he is a failed attempt and finds himself right back on the waivers.