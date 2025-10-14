To say Game 2 of the ALCS between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays was a conflicting experience for Josh Naylor's family would be an understatement.

With deep roots in Ontario, the Naylors have watched their son become one of the most prolific Canadian baseball players of all time… only for that success to travel with him back to Toronto in a Mariners uniform, where he became the first Canadian player to hit a home run in a playoff game against his hometown club.

Discussing this incredibly unique experience with Jon Morosi after the win, Naylor thanked his teammates for playing hard and his friends and family for coming out to the game, offering them a chance to come to Seattle to help keep the momentum going.

“It's great, I'm very, very grateful and thankful for all the support, all the friends and family that came out now forever forever blessed to have them here,” Naylor noted. “And I'm glad we got two wins in front of them, and hopefully they come to Seattle because there seem to be some good luck charms over there.”

Asked what it was like to hit a home run in Toronto, Naylor kept it cool, noting he was more concerned with team success than his individual accolades.

“It's awesome, honestly, I just want to play hard, I'm not really looking to hit a homer, I'm just looking to put it together good at bat, get on base for the next guy,” Naylor explained. “I think we do a really good job of passing the baton and waiting for the next guy to get up, and then if he has a chance to do something special, he can, if not, pass the baton again. You know it was a team effort tonight, and very thankful for all the hard work these guys are putting in to win these games.”

With the series now heading to Seattle, Naylor has a chance to keep making history and further fortify his place in Canadian baseball history.