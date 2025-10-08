The Seattle Mariners already held a commanding lead entering the ninth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series. But Cal Raleigh had to make sure the Detroit Tigers had an even more difficult time mounting a comeback.

Up 6-1 with no outs in the ninth, Brennan delivered the 1-1 pitch to Raleigh. It didn't take long for the slugger to send the ball over the left center field wall. As Raleigh was rounding the bases, he was serenaded with MVP chants. What's remarkable about that is Game 3 is being played at Comerica Park.

The Tigers tried to make fiery comeback, scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth. However, Raleigh's blast provided enough cushion, as the Mariners went on to win 8-4. They now hold a 2-1 series advantage and are only one game away from advancing to the AL Championship Series.

Raleigh has been no stranger to the longball in 2025. His 60 home runs led the major leagues, as his 125 led the AL to boot. The Mariners star is having arguably the best season by a catcher in MLB history. Coupled with Seattle's overall success, Raleigh has found himself squarely in the MVP hunt.

His biggest problem will be Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. The all-world outfielder put together another tremendous season at the plate and is deemed the favorite. Perhaps voters decide to shift in Raleigh's direction, but it's hard to ignore Judge's prowess.

Regardless, Raleigh's main focus will be trying to lead the Mariners to their first ever World Series. Continuing to hit for his signature power in Game 4 will only get Seattle closer to the ALCS.