The Seattle Mariners might have found another superstar in the same vein as Randy Johnson, Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr., and Julio Rodriguez going by the record books. Cal Raleigh is slowly becoming a household name thanks to some historic accomplishments. On the night of the 2024 Presidential Debates, the 90th overall pick in 2020 added another achievement to a growing list of honors.

Raleigh smashed amid-80s changeup to right field bleachers in the bottom of the first inning versus the San Diego Padres. The bases were empty but the 27-year-old became the first American League catcher with back-to-back 30 or more home run seasons since Mickey Tettleton in 1991-1993, per Sportsnet Stats.

Raleigh now has the most home runs by a catcher through their first four seasons in MLB history, per the Mariners PR team. He is the 12th catcher in MLB history with multiple 30+ HR seasons, per MLB's social media team.

92 — Mike Piazza

89 — CAL RALEIGH

88 — Rudy York

87 — Johnny Bench

83 — Earl Williams

Seattle's Daniel Kramer posted the official stats of the moonshot. Raleigh's record-tying run traveled with a 103.3 miles per hour exit velocity. The launch angle was 35 degrees, sending the ball 395 feet. It was in the air longer than any NFL punt last Sunday at 5.8 seconds of hang time.

Now the Mariners need to call up help for Seattle's push for the postseason. The Mariners are currently 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros for the divisional lead. They are 3.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the last AL Wild Card spot with less than 20 games remaining on the schedule.

Cal Raleigh aim for Mariners' records

Raleigh’s career has been marked by several notable achievements. Raleigh made his MLB debut on July 11, 2021, against the Los Angeles Angels. His first MLB home run came on July 23, 2021, against the Oakland Athletics. In his rookie season, Raleigh played in 47 games, hitting .180 with 2 home runs and 13 RBIs. Then came a breakout year with 27 home runs, the most by a catcher in Mariners’ history for a single season.

The Florida State alum is sporting an unimpressive .214 batting average but is closing in on 250 runs batted in and 90 career home runs. That's not bad production over four seasons for an above-average defensive backstop. Raleigh should hit 100 RBIs in a season for the first time ever this season. The Mariners could do a lot worse considering his $795,000 salary.

He became a regular starter for the Mariners and quickly established himself as one of the team’s most reliable hitters during the most recent postseason run. Raleigh’s power at the plate was on full display, as he hit several clutch home runs that helped the Mariners in key moments. Raleigh's defensive skills behind the plate will keep him in The Show for years to come.