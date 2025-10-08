The Seattle Mariners entered Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series looking for a win. They split the first two games of the series against the Detroit Tigers, making their first road game of the matchup critical. After a long delay in Detroit, the game got underway and Seattle got on the board first. Eugenio Suarez then took Jack Flaherty deep to extend his team's lead.

Suarez returned to the Mariners at the trade deadline in one of the year's biggest moves. Since arriving, he has been a key piece of one of the league's best offenses. He dug in against Flaherty in the fourth inning of Tuesday night's game. On the second pitch of the at-bat, Suarez teed off, smashing a fastball 422 feet to left-center field in front of a shocked Tigers audience.

Eugenio Suarez’s 50th home run of the year comes in the ALDS! pic.twitter.com/jmPbgE1MdM — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Suarez and the Mariners jumped out to an early lead, taking advantage of Flaherty on the mound. Seattle stole a win against Tarik Skubal in Game 2, gaining the upper hand in the series despite heading on the road tied 1-1. Theirs was the only divisional series to change venues tied at one game apiece. However, the Mariners have been dominant in the last two contests, including Game 3.

The Mariners have been one of the league's best teams behind a fearsome offense. Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh is squarely in the AL MVP conversation after a historic season. He, Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena, and Suarez lead a batting order that has given opposing pitchers fits throughout the season. That was the case in Game 3, helping Seattle jump out to a 3-0 lead.

Rodriguez delivered a huge hit to help Seattle win Game 2. One game later, Suarez played the role of hero, putting the Mariners in position to get one step closer to the ALCS. Despite the stars on the team, Seattle's reliance on Suarez could be a major factor in its playoff run.