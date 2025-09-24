After breaking their dreadful playoff drought back in 2022, the Seattle Mariners thankfully don't have to wait another 20 years for a shot at the World Series. After a close win against the Colorado Rockies, Seattle has officially clinched their spot in the 2025 postseason. After struggling to make it back to the postseason, the Mariners are ready to fight for that elusive title.

The atmosphere in the Mariners' locker room was electric. The players are excited to make a run in the postseason, especially after the season they've had. In fact, one player, Josh Naylor, already has his sights set on the biggest celebration a team can have, per the ESPN article.

“We wanna do all of 'em — and a big one in the end,” Naylor said, puffing on a cigar just steps away from a champagne-and-beer celebration in the middle of the Mariners' clubhouse. “With a nice parade around the city.”

Article Continues Below

The Mariners broke their 20-year long playoff drought in 2022, advancing all the way to the Divisional Series. They were eliminated by division rivals Houston Astros there, but fans had hope that this was the start of a new era for Seattle. Unfortunately, they were unable to build off of that success.

The next two years were filled with frustration for Mariners fans. The team would show flashes of their talent that brough them to the playoffs, but it was fleeting and never consistent. They would miss the playoffs in the next two years, with fans dreading that they were back where they started.

Now, though, the Mariners are back with a vengeance. Leading the way is superstar catcher Cal Raleigh, who is having a career-best season that's put him in MVP conversations this season. He's backed up by a resurgent Julio Rodriguez, the standout rookie from their 2022 campaign, a surprise standout in Dominic Canzone, and midseason acquisition Naylor.