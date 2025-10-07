On Fox Sports, former MLB player David Ortiz has become a beloved personality. He certainly knows how to get laughs; ask Derek Jeter for his assessment of the Yankees.

As the MLB Playoffs unfold, Ortiz is going to bat, but in a different way than during his playing days. On Wednesday, Ortiz decided to take on another role as a meteorologist. He provided his forecast of the ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers.

Whatever expertise he may possess, there is no doubt that “Big Papi” makes the weather fun. “Big Papi here to entertain you, baby”.

Mr. Meteorologist @davidortiz returns as the Tigers and Mariners will start in a weather delay pic.twitter.com/pmfolpR2i1 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 7, 2025

Currently, the third game held in Detroit is in the midst of a rain delay. Meanwhile, the best-of-three series is tied at one game apiece to determine who will go to the ALCS. In Game 1, the Tigers came away victorious 3-2 thanks to Zach McKinstry's 11th heroics. Then, the Mariners evened up the score with a Game 2 due to a game-winning double by Julio Rodríguez to win 3-2.

Obviously, the series is heating up, and no amount of rain could cool it down. With the series up for grabs, the excitement remains palpable. And fittingly, it is Ortiz who keeps it alive.

David Ortiz is dynamite as an analyst .

As a player, Ortiz was one of the most beloved players in the game. His energetic and humorous personality made him endearing, even to those outside of Boston.

Those same vibes have carried over to this time as an analyst on Fox. In many ways, he is to baseball what Bill Walton was to basketball. During Walton's time as an analyst on CBS and especially on NBC, he mixed analysis with humor. He always had good one-liners and was more of a fan than an analyst.

That is true with Ortiz. He is just being himself and having fun with it.