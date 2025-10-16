The Seattle Mariners entered Game 3 of the American League Championship Series looking for a third straight win. Seattle jumped out to a 2-0 lead against the Toronto Blue Jays and have a chance to wrap things up at home in Games 3 and 4. Eugenio Suárez has been a key piece of the Mariners lineup and got some extra motivation from Ichiro Suzuki before the game started.

Suzuki made it into the Baseball Hall of Fame this year. He has also been one of the faces of Seattle's 2025 season. The former MVP has been around the team all season, helping the team realize its potential throughout the year. Suárez and other Mariners have thanked the legend for helping them overcome obstacles. He has helped get them in the right mindset to be at their best.

Before Game 3 kicked off, Suárez spoke with MLB Network's Jon Morosi about Suzuki's impact on the team. According to the infielder, the Hall of Famer is a great mentor to be around and speak with.

“He feels really good, always. He always feels good,” Suárez said about Suzuki's mindset before Game 3. “It's an honor to be here with him, share a couple words and talk about baseball and talk about his country…. He was so happy that I carried his words with me, and it was a really good and really sweet conversation.”

A conversation with Ichiro before an #ALCS game in Seattle. What could be better? Eugenio Suárez is pumped up for Game 3! 🔱@jonmorosi | #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/EQjlbfTiG2 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 15, 2025

Suárez and the Mariners have been playing for Suzuki all season long, trying to honor his career. Entering Wednesday's Game 3, Seattle is two victories away from a World Series appearance. Suárez was a midseason addition to the team and has helped the Mariners offense remain hot down the stretch of the year.

Seattle fans hope that Suzuki motivated Suárez to show out in Game 3. Despite the energy around the stadium, the Mariners have two tough wins to get before they can move on.