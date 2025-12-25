The Dallas Cowboys are not going to the playoffs this season, but they had enough gas in the tank to ruin Christmas Day for the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys pulled off a 30-23 road victory over their long-time rivals, and quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 307 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win.

The Cowboys jumped in front early and built a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter before the Commanders did enough to make it a close game in the second half. However, the Commanders never threatened the lead.

The Cowboys (7-8-1) have a chance to finish the season at .500 if they can beat the New York Giants in the season finale, while the Commanders (4-12) will close against the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders made it all the way to the NFC title game a year ago, but this season has been a disaster for head coach Dan Quinn.

While Prescott was able to impose his will on the Washington defense, he saw his streak of completing 60 percent or more of his passes come to an end at 15 games. Prescott completed 19 of 37 passes for 51.4 percent. If Prescott had been able to complete 60 percent of his passes against Washington, he would have passed Tony Romo for the longest streak in Cowboys history.

Article Continues Below

Cowboys punish Commanders with their ground game

While Prescott was able to make his share of big plays, the Dallas ground game came through with a couple of big performances. Second-year running back Malik Davis carried the ball 20 times for 103 yards. The Cowboys also received a complementary showing from Javonte Williams as he had 13 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown.

KaVontae Turpin provided a huge highlight for the Cowboys when he used his speed to streak through the Washington secondary and catch an 86-yard TD pass from Prescott in the second quarter. The scoring play was the only reception of the game by the 4-year veteran from TCU.