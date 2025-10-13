The Seattle Mariners are inching closer to making franchise history, thanks to another clutch swing from second baseman Jorge Polanco. His go-ahead home run in Game 2 of the ALCS was more than a momentum shift — it was a historic moment in Seattle’s postseason lore.

In the fifth inning of a 3-3 tie at Rogers Centre against the Toronto Blue Jays, Polanco turned on a 1-1 pitch and launched it 400 feet over the right-center wall. The three-run blast gave the Mariners a 6-3 lead in Game 2 of the ALCS. With that swing, Polanco tied Ken Griffey Jr. for the most go-ahead plate appearances in a single postseason in franchise history.

MLB’s Sarah Langs highlighted the milestone on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting how Polanco had matched two legendary names in team history with his latest postseason blast.

“Most go-ahead plate appearances in a single postseason, Mariners history:

2025 Jorge Polanco: 4

1995 Ken Griffey Jr.: 4

2000 Alex Rodriguez: 3”

Article Continues Below

Polanco has become the centerpiece of the Mariners’ offense this October. Acquired in a trade from Minnesota before the 2024 season, he delivered key hits throughout the ALDS, including a walk-off single in Game 5. In the ALCS, he has followed it up with RBI singles in Game 1 and a three-run homer in Game 2 that put Seattle back in front.

The Mariners’ postseason push has been powered by more than just the 12-year veteran infielder. Julio Rodriguez opened Game 2 with a three-run homer of his own, while Cal Raleigh and Bryce Miller have delivered in key moments. Still, it’s Polanco who continues to show up when it matters most.

After Polanco’s home run, the Mariners added three more runs to extend their lead. If they can hold their 9-3 advantage over the Blue Jays in the seventh inning of Game 2, they will be just two wins away from their first World Series appearance.