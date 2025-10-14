The Seattle Mariners are writing one of the most compelling stories of the postseason, and Jorge Polanco has emerged as the quiet heartbeat of their postseason success. His clutch three-run homer in Game 2 of the ALCS powered the Mariners to a dominant 10-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, giving them a commanding 2=0 series lead and solidifying Polanco’s growing reputation as one of October’s most reliable performers.

After the Mariners’ Game 2 victory, Fox Sports: MLB posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) a video of Hall of Famer John Smoltz interviewing Polanco as he accepted the King of the Diamond award. The clip perfectly captured the veteran’s calm focus and quiet confidence.

“I feel really good right now.”

That brief response said everything about Polanco’s mindset. Through seven postseason games, he’s hitting .258 with three home runs and eight RBIs, continuing to deliver in the biggest moments. His production has sparked a Seattle postseason run built on resilience, timely hitting, and a newfound belief that this group can finally break through to its first-ever World Series appearance.

What makes the switch-hitter’s postseason resurgence in 2025 particularly remarkable is the path he took to get here. After battling multiple injuries and enduring a disappointing 2024 campaign, his bounce-back performance has become a redemption story — not just for himself, but for the Mariners organization.

His journey from a struggling veteran in 2024 to a postseason star in 2025 has inspired teammates and fans alike. Polanco’s renewed confidence has become a symbol of perseverance — proof that experience and resilience still matter on baseball’s biggest stage.

Inside the clubhouse, teammates point to the infielder's demeanor, poise, and professionalism as tone-setters for this postseason run. His quiet confidence reflects the mindset that has carried the Mariners to their greatest heights in over two decades — humble, steady, and built on execution over flash.

Polanco’s words may have been few, but they reflect a team that doesn’t need to talk about belief — they’re showing it with every at-bat. For the Mariners, this October feels different, and Polanco’s calm, consistent leadership is right at the center of it.