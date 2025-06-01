After watching his teammate, Cal Raleigh, tie Shohei Ohtani for the most home runs in the league, JP Crawford knew he needed to do something special to send Seattle Mariners fans home happy.

The results, though as intended, certainly will cost the Mariners a pretty penny, as, when bashing a go-ahead home run to put his team over the Twins, the former first-round pick also took a chunk out of the team's LED scoreboard in the process.

J.P. Crawford just took a piece out of the scoreboard with this go-ahead home run 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XEeALg5LGN — MLB (@MLB) June 1, 2025

Oh no, now fans will never get to know how he performs against righties, as the final digit of .273 was punched through with the bashed ball.

Originally drafted 16th overall by the Philadelphia Phillies, Crawford is in his seventh season with the Mariners, having been traded to Seattle alongside Carlos Santana in a deal featuring Jean Segura, James Pazos, and Juan Nicasio. While Crawford is more of a do-it-all slasher than a pure power hitter, with his home run high at only 19 during the 2023 season, his fifth homer of the 2025 season will surely go down as a memorable one, as it gave the Mariners the lead and took a chunk out of the scoreboard for good measure. Even if the Twins were able to tie things up in the ninth and took the game to extra innings, Crawford kept the team's chances alive deep into extra innings.

Sitting in second place in the AL West, the Mariners are in a certified battle for the top spot in the division, with the Houston Astros, the Texas Rangers, and the Los Angeles Angels all within five games of the top spot. While only time will tell if Seattle can come out on top, if players like Crawford are able to give the Mariners offensive production alongside Raleigh, it will go a long way in securing that pursuit.