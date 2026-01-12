Brandon Graham's sudden return to the team unfortunately ended in misery. The Philadelphia Eagles legend rejoined the team earlier this season after retiring during the offseason. However, their title defense season ended at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

With their season now over, one of the questions on fans' minds is what Graham will do. Graham only signed a one-year contract, so it's fair to wonder if the Eagles legend will come back for revenge next season. Mike Garofolo's report seems to indicate that the pass rusher may have one more season in him.

“Spoke to Brandon Graham briefly last night,” Garofolo posted on X. “He’ll take time to think but don’t assume that’s it for his career. His body responded well and he felt he was just getting into a groove down the stretch. He turns 38 in April but had the look and sound of a guy that has football left.”

Graham initially announced his retirement last year after the Eagles won the Super Bowl. It seemed like the perfect sendoff for the franchise legend: another ring after being a key cog in the franchise's first title almost a decade ago. However, things changed when their offseason acquisition, Za'Darius Smith, abruptly announced his retirement.

Shortly after Smith's retirement, Graham returned to the Eagles on a one-year deal. He made his return in Week 10 of the season. In the nine games he's played this season, Graham recorded three sacks and eight total tackles. Despite playing in just 19% of all defensive snaps, Graham seems to still have some juice in him.

The Eagles were eliminated in the Wild Card round after losing 23-19 to the 49ers.