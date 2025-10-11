Ken Griffey Jr. boggled minds while playing for the Seattle Mariners in the 1990s, earning an MVP crown, seven Silver Slugger Awards, 10 Gold Gloves and 10 All-Star selections during his first run with the franchise. He was never able to compete for a World Series title, though. The closest he ever came was when the M's fell to Cleveland in six games in the 1995 American League Championship Series. The Kid and legions of fans are hoping that this is the year the ballclub goes the distance.

A talented/balanced roster and electric home crowd should give the Mariners a chance to overcome the Detroit Tigers in a prevail-or-perish Game 5 of the AL Division Series. If that is not enough, however, perhaps a little extra nostalgia and star power will help. Griffey showed up to support his former team, and he did so in grand style.

The Hall of Fame center fielder, who is the Mariners' all-time leader in home runs (417) and WAR (70.6), rolled into T-Mobile Park in a Chevrolet Camaro convertible, via the MLB X account. He then revved up the fans, getting them ready for Seattle's biggest game in more than two decades. Griffey joined the Mariners' ownership group in 2021, but he is not attending this ALDS clincher as a suit.

The avid photographer wanted to experience the stadium's limitless energy from the field. And who can blame him.

Ken Griffey Jr. is in the house for Game 5 in Seattle 😤#ALDS pic.twitter.com/8hKHE0qNTv — MLB (@MLB) October 11, 2025

Ken Griffey Jr. suffered his share of October heartbreak during his playing days. Now, he is cheering on the current M's as they attempt to finish building what he helped start more than three decades ago. But Seattle's quest for a championship cannot continue until it survives Detroit.

The Mariners and Tigers are tied in the eighth inning at time of print (2-2). Junior will look to send more good vibes to the batter's box, as his beloved squad tries to scratch and claw its way back to the ALCS.