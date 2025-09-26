From Augustan to Bethpage Black, Ken Griffey Jr. brings his trusty camera to capture the action. On Friday, he did just that on the first day of the Ryder Cup tournament with a post by former MLB pitcher C.C. Sabathia on X, reposted by Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.

Found my guy Ken Griffey Jr. at the Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is scheduled for Friday September 26 until Sunday September 28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. Already, Griffey has generated plenty of positive response within the golf world. Back in April, Rory Mcllory was amazed at Griffey's skill in photography during the Masters.

When it comes to baseball, Griffey has one of the greatest legacies ever. He has a lifetime batting average of .284 with 630 home runs, which is 7th on the all-time list. Furthermore, he has 2,781 career hits and 1,836 RBIs and a lifetime OPS of .907.

Along the way, Griffey cemented his legacy with the Seattle Mariners from 1989-1999. Afterward, he played for the Cincinnati Reds from 2000-2008. Later on, Griffey played one season with the Chicago White Sox before closing out with Seattle from 2009-2010.

In 2016, Griffey was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Why did Ken Griffey Jr. take up photography?

It is a rather interesting story as to why the man formerly known as “the kid” would pick up a camera after putting his bat down. Truth be told, it began as a way to keep a distance between him and fans while he watched his kids take part in sports.

Fans would come up and against Griffey for autographs and pictures all the time. At the same time, he noticed that the photographers were largely unbothered. As a result, one plus one equaled two.

Since then, Griffey has taken his camera to places far and wide. Among those included baseball in Japan and a trip on an African safari.