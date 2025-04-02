The Seattle Mariners are off to a slow start after falling to 2-3 in their first five games of the regular season. However, expectations remain high for the ball club thanks to the power within the lineup. Outfielder Randy Arozarena aims for big things this season after giving a warning that may send a shiver down the backs of opposing pitchers.

Although the 30-year-old outfielder's batting average is below average to begin the season, his power has been on full display. When asked about his approach at the plate, Randy Arozarena made it clear that his goal is to go yard as often as possible, according to Mariners writer Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

“I always go up to bat and try to hit that ball as hard as I can,” Arozarena said through an interpreter. “Sometimes the field can play against you, but … it doesn't matter if you play here or anywhere else, I'm just going up with the same approach no matter where I'm playing.”

Through 16 at-bats so far this season, Randy Arozarena owns a .188 batting average with a .350 OBP. He's also recorded two home runs and two RBIs off of his three hits. The veteran outfielder aims to make the 2025 season his fifth consecutive year hitting 20 or more homers.

The 2021 Rookie of the Year began his career with the Tampa Bay Rays. However, midway through the 2024 season, Arozarena was traded to the Mariners. Seattle sent two top prospects, outfielder Aidan Smith and right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins, back to the Rays for the slugger. Playing in 54 games with Seattle, Randy Arozarena recorded a .231 batting average and a .356 OBP while hitting five home runs and 23 RBIs in 2024.

Arozarena and the Mariners hope to get back in the win column on Tuesday night when they take on the Detroit Tigers. It's the second contest of a three-game series between the two teams. Seattle lost the first game of the series 9-6 on Monday evening.