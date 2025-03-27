The Seattle Mariners have not officially started the 2025 campaign, as their Opening Day contest against the Athletics does not begin until 7:10 p.m. PT. That does not mean there is not something to talk about, however, as a prediction has been made for Ichiro Suzuki to rejoin the team, despite being 51 years old.

The Athletic made a bold prediction for each MLB team ahead of the 2025 season. That was the one made for the Mariners, via Tyler Kepner.

“Ichiro Suzuki becomes the first player in history to use his Hall of Fame speech to announce his comeback as an active player,” Kepner wrote. The Mariners add him to the roster and surge to the AL West title.”

Ichiro has not appeared in an MLB game since retiring as a member of the Mariners following two games they played in Japan to open the 2019 season.

The Mariners are scheduled to retire Ichiro's jersey number this season, but the chances of seeing him take the field for Seattle, or any MLB team for that matter, are not particularly high.

Anything is possible, however. It is not inconceivable that Ichiro simply does not know what else to do with himself and wants to return to the diamond as a result.

Cal Raleigh believes Mariners can win World Series

After the Seattle Mariners signed catcher Cal Raleigh to a contract extension worth $105 million, he knows what he wants his next accomplishment to be.

Raleigh believes it is possible for the Mariners to bring home baseball's most prestigious crown.

“This place has always felt like home since I arrived here in Seattle. They took me in from day one with kindness and respect and it is one of the top places to play in professional sports,” Raleigh said via the Seattle Times.

“I wanted to stay here because of the connection with the people of the Pacific Northwest and the Seattle Mariners, but I know it doesn’t always work out the way you want it to. I feel blessed that the Mariners gave me this opportunity and I can’t think of a better place in MLB to call home. We have a great nucleus of players here and aren’t far off from bringing the World Series to Seattle.”

Raleigh knows the process will not be an easy one, but he is committed to doing whatever it takes to get the job done.

“It won’t be easy but I believe ownership and management share the same vision and commitment,” Raleigh said. “I won’t stop working and I won’t stop grinding until this city gets what it deserves, and that is a perennial playoff team and a World Series Championship.”

The World Series Raleigh wants to bring would be the first in franchise history for the Mariners.