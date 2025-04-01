ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Tigers are on the road to take on the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Tigers-Mariners Projected Starters

Casey Mize vs. Logan Gilbert

Casey Mize will be making his season debut.

Logan Gilbert (0-0) with a 1.29 ERA, 0.29 WHIP, 7.0 innings pitched, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks, 2 hits allowed

Last Start: vs. Athletics: 7.0 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks

MLB Odds: Tigers-Mariners Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +144

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, Root Sports Northwest

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers will hand the ball to Casey Mize in this game. He has missed a lot of time due to injury, but he earned the starting role in spring training. The right-hander finished the spring with a 1.89 ERA in 19.0 innings pitched. Additionally, he allowed just 11 hits in those 19.0 innings while striking out 25 batters, and walking just eight. Mize looks to be at full strength, and when he is healthy, he is dominant. If he can carry that spring into the regular season, the Tigers are going to win this game on the road.

Detroit had a tough opening series as they had to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road. That is never an easy environment to win in, and it showed. Still, they did not play bad. The Tigers lost game one by one run, and they lost game two on a walk-off home run. They had their chances, and it shows that they are a good team. Detroit is playing good baseball right now, and they need to continue that Tuesday night. If they can hit the ball like they did Monday night in game one against Seattle, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seattle will give the ball to their ace in this game. Logan Gilbert is a true Cy Young candidate as he pitched seven very strong innings in his first outing against the Athletics. That dominant outing is nothing new to Gilbert, though. He is coming off an All-Star season in 2024 and he finished sixth in the American League Cy Young voting. The right-hander has elite command, and he gets plenty of whiffs in the zone. When he pitches, it becomes very hard to bet against the Mariners. He should give them a great chance to win Tuesday night.

Seattle has to hit the ball better. It is as simple as that. The Mariners have struggled to hit in the last two seasons. It has been their downfall. The good news is Mize has been hittable in the regular season recently. Last year, Mize allowed a high average exit velocity, he did not get a lot of swings and misses, and his expected opponent batting average was above .280. Yes, Mize had a very strong spring, but the regular season is a different beast. If Seattle can swing the bats well, they will win this game.

Final Tigers-Mariners Prediction & Pick

This pitching matchup is very fun. However, I can not bet against Logan Gilbert. I will take the Mariners to win this game.

Final Tigers-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (-172)